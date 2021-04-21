Barry Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 14,298 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,298 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 86,103 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,562 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

