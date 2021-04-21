Barry Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,473 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.6% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $138.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $123.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $139.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

