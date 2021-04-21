Barry Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.3% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 8,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 311,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 47,870 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 107.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 68,155 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 257,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 34,668 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.