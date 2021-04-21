Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.71.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $263.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.46 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.