Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $38.65 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,014 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $38,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS opened at $152.05 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.24 and a 200 day moving average of $140.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -843.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

