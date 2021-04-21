Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $47.93 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of FedEx worth $47,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in FedEx by 7.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $57,779,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX opened at $277.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.28. The company has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.63.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

