Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $56.87 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,562,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 101,971 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 1.1% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $56,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

ENB opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

