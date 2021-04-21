Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Basf and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €73.56 ($86.54).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €70.97 ($83.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €71.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.61. Basf has a 52-week low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

