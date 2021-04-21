Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ BXRX opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.56.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.52. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baudax Bio will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXRX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Baudax Bio by 1,096.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 386,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $3,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

