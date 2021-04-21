Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 3,627 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,419 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.91. 372,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,759,287. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

