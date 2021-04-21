Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of VHT traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.01. 13,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,254. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $182.13 and a twelve month high of $238.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.74.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

