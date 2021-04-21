Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,251,000. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 81,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$85.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. 36,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,728,885. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.01. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

