Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 141,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 84,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

BAC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,735,387. The company has a market cap of $331.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

