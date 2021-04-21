Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Kellogg by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after purchasing an additional 677,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,204,000 after acquiring an additional 354,082 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,255,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kellogg by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after acquiring an additional 413,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kellogg by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,784,000 after acquiring an additional 122,608 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.45. 20,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,184. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $5,340,876.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

