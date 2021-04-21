Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned about 0.51% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POCT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 15,530 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 39,011 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $336,000.

Shares of POCT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. 673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,266. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70.

