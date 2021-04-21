Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Shares of BDX traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $258.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.78 and a 200 day moving average of $245.25. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

