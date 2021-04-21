Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a corporate rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Yellow Cake stock opened at GBX 245.69 ($3.21) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 249.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 226.34. The stock has a market cap of £315.92 million and a P/E ratio of 7.96. Yellow Cake has a 1-year low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 285 ($3.72).

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

