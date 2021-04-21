Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.91

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and traded as high as $9.95. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 2,091 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.

Big Cypress Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on life science companies in the United States and Israel. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.