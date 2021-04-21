Bintex Futures (BNTX) Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $86,478.99 and approximately $1.02 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00062990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.52 or 0.00275867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.50 or 0.01017535 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00024200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.35 or 0.00651945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,003.06 or 0.99637077 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com.

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.