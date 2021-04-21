Biodesix, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 26th (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix’s (NASDAQ:BDSX) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 26th. Biodesix had issued 4,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $72,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of Biodesix’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

BDSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biodesix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86. Biodesix has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $27.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

