Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $343.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $351.00 to $343.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

BIIB stock opened at $273.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.13. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Biogen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Biogen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Biogen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in Biogen by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

