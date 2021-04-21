BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Karen A. Foster Sells 16,332 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $532,096.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.07. 201,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLFS. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,872,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,276 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

