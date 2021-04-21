BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew Sells 20,000 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $648,800.00.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.07. The company had a trading volume of 201,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,727. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $17,934,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $2,684,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 121,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

