Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Down to $14.77

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.77, but opened at $14.33. Bioventus shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 153 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bioventus alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.23.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.43 million.

In other news, SVP Katrina J. Church bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bioventus Company Profile (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.