Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $5.69 billion and $1.95 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $303.99 or 0.00548096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,462.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $956.91 or 0.01725324 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00063117 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001706 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004359 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 111.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,711,195 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

