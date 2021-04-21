BitMax Token Trading 35.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One BitMax Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the dollar. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00066934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00020730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00093648 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $348.40 or 0.00634314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00048324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

