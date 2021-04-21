BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Raised to $80.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BJRI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $74,688.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $469,823.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.