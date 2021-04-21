BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Up 3.9% on Analyst Upgrade

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s stock price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $70.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BJ’s Restaurants traded as high as $61.20 and last traded at $60.97. Approximately 6,874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 299,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.69.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $668,419.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,381.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $469,823.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $669,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $570,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2,769.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 46,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

