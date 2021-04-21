BLB&B Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BLV opened at $99.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.32. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.