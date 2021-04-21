BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $234.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.36. The company has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.