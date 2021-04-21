BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 193.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $155.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.19. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $161.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.92.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

