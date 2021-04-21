BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 3,002 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

VFC opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of -650.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.95.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

