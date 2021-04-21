BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,479,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,740 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,027,000 after purchasing an additional 970,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,553,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,799,000 after purchasing an additional 355,250 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,005.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average is $76.09. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

