Blockmason Credit Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,181.00 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. Over the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 33% against the US dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $4,181.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00067960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00020736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00094853 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.90 or 0.00648398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00050671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

