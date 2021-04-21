Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $27.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $447,541.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,889 shares of company stock worth $3,742,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

