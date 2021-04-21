Blucora Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,738 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 310% compared to the average volume of 667 call options.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Blucora has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $716.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $155.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blucora will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

