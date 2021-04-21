Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Shares to Split on Monday, May 3rd

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, May 3rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, March 17th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, April 30th.

BRBS opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

