BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.21

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 168969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BNPQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.70.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BNP Paribas SA will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

