Bodycote (LON:BOY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $737.43

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 737.43 ($9.63) and traded as high as GBX 835 ($10.91). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 822 ($10.74), with a volume of 174,362 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bodycote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 625.83 ($8.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,050.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 810.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 738.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share. This is a positive change from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. Bodycote’s payout ratio is presently 96.50%.

Bodycote Company Profile (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

