Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,274,000 after buying an additional 533,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,619,000 after buying an additional 188,407 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 4,973,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,684,000 after buying an additional 231,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,110,000 after buying an additional 244,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.77.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $138.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.18. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

