Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 338 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,830,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 465,674 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 350,929 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 446,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 331,298 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.02 and its 200-day moving average is $115.05.

