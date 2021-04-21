Bogart Wealth LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,337,000.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $178.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $189.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.65.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

