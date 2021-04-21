Bogart Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 79.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after buying an additional 613,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,504,000 after buying an additional 365,635 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $133.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

