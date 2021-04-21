Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,689 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for 3.3% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REET. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of REET stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.