Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,030 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.24.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $207.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.14 and its 200-day moving average is $179.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $100.50 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

