botXcoin (BOTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $145,728.00

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. botXcoin has a market cap of $179.20 million and approximately $145,728.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One botXcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00068055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00094562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.82 or 0.00672118 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00050010 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.76 or 0.06852369 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

BOTX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

Buying and Selling botXcoin

