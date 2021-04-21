BoutsPro (BOUTS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $58,797.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 63.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last week, BoutsPro has traded up 389.9% against the US dollar. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $536,484.31 and approximately $58,797.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoutsPro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00066595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00093815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $348.47 or 0.00633840 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00048972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

BoutsPro Coin Profile

BOUTS is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

