Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires Shares of 43,337 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,337 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.90.

Shares of CFG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.01. 144,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,325,919. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

