Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 3,054 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,161,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,470,000 after buying an additional 104,285 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $218.57. The company had a trading volume of 33,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,810. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $172.66 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

