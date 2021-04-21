Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Raises Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.79.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $314.75. 4,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,310. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.04. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $128.87 and a 12 month high of $323.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

